A 13-year-old student has impressed all and sundry as he is set to graduate from the University of Minnesota with a PhD in physics

Elliot Tanner completed his high school curriculum after only two years and began taking college classes when he was only 9

Tanner wants to be a theoretical physicist and had been accepted into the University of Minnesota’s Physics PhD program as well

A 13-year-old student from Minnesota will soon graduate from college, a move that has set tongues wagging and inspired many.

13-year-old Elliot Tanner. Photo: Elliot Tanner.

Source: Instagram

Pursuing a PhD in physics

Elliott Tanner has been pursuing a PhD in physics and maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota.

NBC News reports Turner is also participating in undergraduate research and tutoring classmates.

His dream is to become a high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.

Passion for physics

“I have an incredible passion for physics,” he said.

“It’s been one of my favourite things to do," he added.

According to Elliott’s mom, Michelle Tanner, he started reading and doing math at only 3 years old.

After a few years of homeschooling and a high school curriculum that took him two years to complete, he began taking college classes when he was 9.

Doesn't get to be a child

“People who hear Elliott’s story say he doesn’t get to be a kid, or he grew up too fast,” Michelle said.

“He still very much is a kid and the only difference is he goes to school in a different building,” she added.

Apart from the looming graduation, Tanner has been accepted into the University of Minnesota’s Physics PhD program.

Exploring several options

His parents are exploring various options to pay up for it.

“We’re just trying to explore all our options, and coming up with dead ends,” Michelle said.

“Trying to apply for any scholarships, fellowships, grants, and we have not been successful," she added.

Source: Briefly News