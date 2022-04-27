Chris Brown and Lil Baby have surprised fans by announcing that they will be going on tour together

The duo's tour is called 'One Of Them Ones' and it will kick off with the first performance in Raleigh, North Carolina on 15 July

Fans took to the comments section to express their confusion about the tour as Chris Brown and Lil Baby have extremely different fan bases

Chris Brown and Lil Baby have announced that they will be going on a joint tour titled 'One Of Them Ones'.

According to reports, the tour, sponsored by Rolling Loud, will start on Friday, 15 July in Raleigh, North Carolina and end on Saturday, 27 August in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Complex reports that tickets will go on sale this Thursday while the tour will also include New York City, Toronto, Cincinnati, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas and Phoenix, to name a few.

Chris Brown and Lil Baby have announced the dates of their American summer tour. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Both Chris Brown and Lil Baby have posted the tour dates on social media.

Chris Brown said:

"❤️ Tickets on sale THURSDAY 10 AM. WE BOUT TO F*** THE SUMMER UP @lilbaby"

An equally excited Li Baby captioned his post and said:

“You Got CB & Wham On The Same Tour !! Summer Bout To Be Crazyyy !! Tickets On Sale Friday !!! See Ya Soon @chrisbrownofficial”

Fans are confused

The news have been met with mixed reactions on Twitter with many fans thinking the tour is random.

@uglyguapo chirped:

"Bro Chris brown and lil baby going on tour so random cause do they even have a song together "

@southsidericoo said:

"Lil baby and drake should’ve went on tour together, chris brown and lil baby i feel is gonna be a weird transition and mixture"

@julianna_tretin commented:

"Chris Brown and Lil Baby was Deff not the joint tour I expected. But it’s one of the smartest business moves… swear every arena will be sold out on that tour lmao."

@jamaiyaaa added:

"Not y’all hating on Chris Brown and Lil Baby going on tour with each other. I think it’s dope they going on tour with each other."

@VarneySWP wrote:

"How did Lil Baby and Chris Brown even end up on the same tour, two completely different fan bases..."

Billboard reports that contrary to popular belief Chris Brown and Lil Baby previously worked together when they were featured on Tory Lanez's 1998 track, Flexible.

