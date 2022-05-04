Chuck Norris's mother Wilma Norris Knight turned 101 years on Wednesday, May 5, and the actor could not hold back

Norris shared a heartwarming tribute honouring and thanking his mother for being the pillar of his life

Previously Norris revealed in an article that Wilma was the youngest of 11 children and faced many hardships through her life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Legendary martial artist Chuck Norris has penned a heartwarming letter in honour of his elderly mother's 101 birthday.

Chuck Norris with his mom Wilma Norris Knight (r). Photo: Chuck Norris.

Source: UGC

Norris honours mum on her birthday

Taking to his Facebook, Norris wrote a lovely post expressing gratitude to his beloved mother.

The actor began the note by expressing his excitement about celebrating the birth of Wilma Norris Knight.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Norris thanked the centenarian for everything she has done for him.

"Happy Birthday Mom! 101 years young! wow! There are no words to describe how much I love and appreciate you. Thank you for everything you have done for us over the many years God has blessed us together," read the post.

Wilma's life story

Norris earlier divulged that her mum was raised in abject poverty and sent to a foster home at eight years old.

She also had a rare disease that kept her in the hospital for two years.

After her battle with the sickness, she then experienced the Great Depression, forcing her whole family to work in cotton fields for survival.

Chuck Norris turns 82

As previously reported by Briefly News, Chuck Norris celebrated his 82nd birthday on Sunday, March 13.

The American icon actor, known for starring roles in popular action films and television, wished himself a happy birthday and he shared a lovely photo of himself flexing his biceps.

In his caption, he jokingly noted that he was not turning 82, but he had turned 50 with 32 years of experience.

"I hear people are saying I turn 82 years old today when in reality today I turn 50 with 32 years of experience. Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and I hope you all have a wonderful day. God Bless, Chuck Norris," he wrote.

Source: Briefly News