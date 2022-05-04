Isaiah Lee jumped on stage and charged at the comedian as he was performing during a live comedy event

Chappelle escaped unhurt after Lee, who was a member of the audience. pounced on him armed with a knife and a fake gun

Comedian Chris Rock took advantage of the situation, teasing Will Smith who smacked him during the Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock poked fun at Will Smith after an audience member attempted to attack comedian Dave Chappelle while performing on stage.

Comedian Chris Rock took a joking swipe at Will Smith after funnyman Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage. Photo: Dave Chappelle, @Abazar, Getty Images.

Chappelle was charged by a man armed with a knife and a fake gun at the Hollywood Bowl during a comedy night event.

According to Page Six, the 48-year-old comedian was on stage during the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival when he was attacked by 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

After security officers had quelled the tense situation, comedian Chris Rock climbed on stage and took the microphone.

He jokingly queried:

"Was that Will Smith?"

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock

On Monday, March 28, 2022, Briefly News reported award-winning actor Will Smith shocked the world after he walked on stage during the Oscar Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The actor who was seated close to Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o left the distinguished crowd at the 94th Academy Awards in awe.

Will's altercation with the comedian spilt out of control after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head.

After taking his seat, Will is heard shouting back at Chris rock saying:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

The celebrated movie star won Best Actor for his role in the film King Richard where he plays tennis superstar sisters Serena and Venus William's dad.

He took the opportunity to apologise to fellow award nominees while receiving his award.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Will revealed that his wife had a medical condition that makes her lose hair.

"Love will make you do crazy things. I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said.

