A 75-year-old man from Canada has claimed the world record for the oldest male to perform a headstand

Tanios Helou, who originally performed the feat on October 16, 2021, said he is not shy to get upside down

Tony has been walking on his hands since he was a young man but pushed his hobby into a record-breaking stunt by notching up his training when he was 55

The world is head over heels for Tanios Helou, alias Tony of Deux-Montagnes in Canada. That is because the 75-year-old is officially the oldest male person to perform a headstand.

Tanios Helou starts his day with a 15-20 minute run to get his morning coffee then does 20 pushups and, of course, a headstand. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Tony, who achieved the record title on October 16, 2021, at 75 years and 33 days old, was inspired to attempt the feat for his family.

A statement by Guinness World Records showed he also wanted to prove that it is possible to achieve great things at any age.

"My friends think I am very strong, and my family worries I may hurt myself but that hasn’t happened," said Helou.

Tony would often walk on his hands for fun as a young man has always been physically fit.

Tony starts training to become healthier

At age 55, he began training and working towards becoming healthier by running every day, doing pushups and performing headstands against a wall.

Once he mastered the skill, he started practising his headstands everywhere he could: at home, at the park and in front of family and friends.

"I’m not shy about performing headstands," said the 75-year-old.

Tony’s daily routine involves going to sleep and waking up early, running for 15 to 20 minutes to get his coffee, and doing a headstand followed by 20 pushups.

Tony’s daughter, Rola Helou, says that her dad has been able to achieve headstands for as long as she can remember.

"We were at a park having a picnic and my dad rode up to us on my new bike, except he was doing a headstand on the bike as it was rolling," said Rola.

Realising her father’s skill was quite unique due to his age, she encouraged Tony to reach out to Guinness World Records.

Although Tony claims to feel relaxed after performing headstands, Rola says she suspects the health benefits aren’t his only motivator.

Excited as a child again

Locally known for his talent, Tony said when his neighbours learned he was going for the title, they were rooting for him.

"I told two of my neighbours and by the end of the day, the whole neighbourhood knew about it," he said.

"Winning the title has made him as excited as a child again," said his daughter.

The 75-year-old hopes his record inspires other seniors to keep active and make healthy food choices.

"If my story can inspire others to stay healthy, it would make me very happy," he said.

