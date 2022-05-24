A US lady attended her graduation in the hospital after she gave birth to her new bundle of joy, five days before her due date

Cala French was on her way to school for the graduation ceremony when she started contracting and her water broke

She drove to the hospital where she gave birth to her third-born son, Kory, who was pleased with the graduation gift

Many would rather be in the educational institutions of their graduation than be in a hospital, unless they are giving birth.

An American woman was compelled to mark her education success in the hospital shortly after welcoming a newborn. Cala French attended the graduation ceremony online from the hospital bed, holding her bundle of joy.

The Edmond lady who graduated with a diploma in dental hygiene was not disappointed as she had the best graduation present.

French gave birth to her third son, Kory, who came five days before French's due date.

"I was like, 'I don't think I'm going to make this graduation.' I started contracting with him and I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to hold off. I think we can make it but my water broke and I did not make it," French told KOCO news.

Baby Kory weighed 3.1kg as his mother said he would not ask for a better graduation party after holding her child.

"As soon as I started to hear that music playing, it got very emotional. It was very heavy on my heart and no one was in the room with me besides Kory, but then two minutes later my family walked in. I wouldn't have had it any other way," the elated mum of three said.

