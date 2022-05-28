A genius boy, Bishop Curry, has invented a device called Oasisto to help save children from dying in hot cars

The 10-year-old's device will prompt parents and authorities when a car has reached a high temperature while releasing cool air

Curry's father has helped him raise around $24,000 through a GoFundMe page that will go into building the actual gadget

A 10-year-old boy, Bishop Curry, has developed a device called Oasisto to help save children from dying from heatstroke in the United States of America. Unfortunately, these tragic accidents are far too common in the country.

Curry's device will prompt parents and authorities when a car has reached a high temperature while emitting cool air.

Per a report by Sharetroopers, almost 712 kids have died due to heatstroke in the US since 1998 because they have been left in hot cars by their guardians.

How the idea came to him

After he learned that his neighbour of only six months died of a heatstroke, the youngster invented the device to prevent other kids from dying the same way.

The teenager designed a 3D model for the device and his father soon helped him garner around $24,000 (R372 000) through a GoFundMe page that will go into building the actual gadget.

