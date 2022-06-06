Bon Jovi was formed in 1983 in New Jersey and is famous for it's hit songs that includes 'Livin' On a Prayer' and 'Wanted Dead or Alive'

Founding member of American rock band Bon Jovi Alec John Such has died of unknown causes aged 70.

Heartbroken by his passing

The bass player of the band was pronounced dead through a Tweet by the group who stated he was an integral part of their hit songs.

The Twitter post read in part:

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band."

Tweet below:

The original bass guitarist was credited with roping drummer Tico Torres and guitarist Richie Sambora into the band.

We will dearly miss him

"To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him -- He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We'll miss him dearly," the Tweet read.

