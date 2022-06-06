A woman went to buy food at a restaurant and she was preparing to pay for the food as it was being packaged for her

But before she could lift up her head to pay, a stranger had already paid for the food and left the scene with speed

The lady was surprised and overcome with many emotions in the video which has touched many hearts on Instagram

A pretty lady went to buy food at a restaurant but was surprised when a stranger emerged and paid the bill for her.

Immediately after the stranger paid, he disappeared from the scene and did not even wait to be thanked by the beneficiary of the kind act.

The kind man paid and walked away. Photo credit: @rus.alien.

Source: UGC

The lady becomes emotional

The lady was in her car probably preparing to bring out money as the food was being packaged for her by the restaurant attendant.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

But before she could lift up her head, the kind stranger already paid and was walking away.

When she was informed that the food has been paid for, she was overcome with much emotions.

She said she came to buy the food for her mother who was not feeling well. The nice video has touched many hearts on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Social media users who saw the video took to the comment section to share what was on their minds.

@meidinarachma1705 said:

"Keep doing good things bro... You are so inspiring."

@hania__collection_23 commented:

"Allah give you more more more more more more more."

@taslimrachim said:

"love your content bruuh keep it up , salam from Indonesia."

@atharv_khule commented:

"Keep doing good work man we all support you."

@samantha_addriene reacted:

"Wow God bless you always."

Electrician and community work together to make elderly woman’s home safe

An elderly lady who called an electrician to her home after she faced issues in her home was in for a big surprise. Gloria Scott called electrician John Kinney who fixed the problems in her home but could not stop thinking about the dilapidated conditions the 72-year-old spent her days in.

Kinney said that Scott reminded him of his grandmother and that it was sad to think about the home she was living in that required tons of repair work. Kinney revealed that he was worried about Scott's safety in the home where extension chords were lying everywhere.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News