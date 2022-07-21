Lucy Jones, a trainee flight attendant, delivered a baby as she was in the bathroom for a long call

The 22-year-old was shocked after she saw her baby's feet sticking out of the toilet bowl

Lucy insisted she had been taking her contraceptive pills, and she thought she had had her monthly period

A 22-year-old woman has gotten the surprise of her life after she delivered a bouncing baby girl while she was relieving herself in the toilet.

Lucy Jones was shocked after she delivered a baby girl when she went to the toilet to relieve herself. Photo: Kennedy News and Media.

Recently got her monthly period

Lucy Jones, a resident of Bristol, England, said she was not aware she had been pregnant after she thought she recently got her monthly period.

According to New York Post, the new mother got a big surprise in the bathroom when she heard a crash and onlooking down she saw a pair of feet sticking out of the toilet.

She immediately called the emergency services who arrived and were equally stunned at the incident.

Lucy said:

“I had no idea I was pregnant until I saw the baby in the toilet.”

Lucy, a trainee flight attendant, disclosed she had experienced back and stomach pains the previous night.

The new mother insisted that she was taking birth control pills.

Mommy beams proudly in glowing snaps with little one

