A lady in the United States of America won’t let any gent play with her heart and has taken a man to court for standing her on the date they had planned

QaShontae Short decided to sue the bloke for $10 000 (about R170k) because of the emotional distress he caused her

The man in question, Richard Jordan, said that he was flabbergasted about the lawsuit and couldn’t believe he was being sued after one failed date

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman from Michigan in the United States has decided to sue a gent for standing her up on a date they had planned two years ago, in September 2020.

A scorned woman isn’t happy about being stood up, suing her date for R170k for the emotional turmoil. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

QaShontae Short feels she deserves remuneration for her hardship and wants to be paid $10 000 (around R170 000) from the guy who left her hanging, noting that he caused her stress on her mother’s birthday.

In a court case that took place online via Zoom, Richard Jordan said that he was shocked that the proceedings were even going ahead, shaking his head in dismay, Women24 wrote.

When asked by the judge if he'd like to represent himself in the case, the distressed man said:

“To be honest with you, sir, I thought this was going to be thrown out. We had one date and nothing else after that and now I’m being sued."

Qashontae has apparently filed several ridiculous lawsuits, and like all the others, this one has also been thrown out of court, USA Today wrote.

Woman left heartbroken after baby daddy refuses to repay R56k he borrowed, denies being father of twins

Meanwhile, in another romantic saga covered by Briefly News, a lady has been left gutted after her baby daddy refused to repay the R56k he borrowed from her in January, despite agreeing to remunerate her three weeks later.

Mans also denies being the father of the couple’s three-month-old twins and doesn’t want to support his children. Although the lady was initially sceptical about lending money to her bae, she gave in a few months later and is in deep regret about it.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News