American singer and songwriter Ciara recently shared her heartfelt concern about the crisis in Israel and Palestine

Ciara said she sympathises with innocent people who were affected by the horrifying attacks in Israel

Some social media users were not pleased with her stance and criticised her for supposedly supporting Israel

Ciara faced backlash for her comments about the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Image: @ciara

Source: Instagram

US singer Ciara made her voice heard regarding the ongoing crisis in Israel and Palestine.

On Saturday, 14 October, Ciara took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts on the dire situation.

Ciara pens note on Israel-Palestine conflict

Her heartfelt post shed light on the pain she, like countless others globally, felt about the ongoing conflict.

PAY ATTENTION:

"Seeing what's happening in Israel is truly heartbreaking. I will never understand someone maliciously attacking innocent people."

Ciara said her heart goes out to the victims' families who lost their loved ones following the attack by Hamas.

"I can't imagine the feeling of families or parents that are losing their loved ones. I am with you, and all the other innocent lives that are being impacted by cruel-hearted people."

See the tweet below:

Social media users drag Ciara

However, her expression of sympathy towards the people of Israel, rather than the Palestinians, drew criticism from some quarters.

Many netizens voiced their disappointment, urging Ciara to educate herself on the contentious Gaza strip and the suffering of Palestinian people at the hands of Israeli forces.

Read a few comments below:

@CavenZulu said:

"Future was right."

@Sthe_Mdunyelwa mentioned:

"AKA was correct, celebrities are domkops."

@CharlotteKhuma3 commented:

"You're ignorant, you should have kept quiet no one was gonna notice! It's actually Palestinian women and children who are being slaughtered."

@kelow_C wrote:

"Not you feeling sorry for a bunch of terrorists."

@TheeMati added:

"Ga wa hlalela girl."

@jaftamamabolo wrote:

"Oh, Cici. These thoughts, like your goodies, should’ve stayed in the jar. "

@honestpapito asked:

"I have a serious question. Are celebrities not getting the same information as us or?"

@tebohoreginald suggested:

"Delete this nonsense, please. WE STAND WITH PALESTINE."

Ciara announces pregnancy with steamy video that trends on social media: “Squad goals growing strong”

In another article, Briefly News reported that congratulations are in order for Ciara, who will soon be a mother of four. The 37-year-old singer shared on Tuesday, 8 August, that she's pregnant with her third child from husband Russell Wilson.

The US musician made the announcement with a black and white Instagram video that shows her standing beside an indoor pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News