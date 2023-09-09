An earthquake hit an area in North Africa with devastating consequences for the people in the country

The powerful natural disaster in Morocco measured high on the Richter scale, and it took many lives

People were touched to see that hundreds of people died and were injured after the earthquake struck

MOROCCO- North African country Morocco was affected by a powerful earthquake. The country was badly affected as there were a lot of casualties.

A Morocco earthquake killed over 800 people and left many more homeless, Mzansi peeps shared message of home for Moroccans. Image: @zamaadshoaib/@verphs76

The details about the disaster that hit the North African country touched South African netizens. Many commented on the post with well wishes.

Morocco citizens suffer after massive earthquake

An earthquake devastated a Moroccan City. According to eNCA 6.8 magnitude earthquake, it struck an area 72 km from Marrakech.

According to News24, the earthquake killed more than 632 people. More than 350 were injured, and more than 50 in critical condition. The publication also reported that the quake damaged many homes, and people are fleeing the disaster.

Moroccans describe violent earthquake

According to eNCA, a 30-year-old in Marrakech said that they felt a big tremor. He described that they were able to see buildings move.

News24 reports that the Moroccan quake has been its most deadly since 2004.

South Africans react to Moroccan earthquake

People commented, and many said the death toll was harrowing. Many expressed their condolences for those who lost their lives in the natural disaster. The news also reminded of the tremors that struck in Johannesburg.

Sibahle Vilakazi wrote:

"Soo very sad to hear."

Freedom Tshuma lamented:

"What a bad day eish."

Olga Mosia added:

"Jhb is a ticking bomb."

Dorrit Smith remarked:

"Terrible."

Jongoo Mpenda Watu Tonga said:

It's a sign of the end of the world, but people doesn't want to know."

Tremor rocks several parts of Gauteng, SA, stunned by 4.7 magnitude seismic event

Briefly News previously reported that Gauteng was shaken by a powerful tremor in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Boksburg is reportedly the tremor's epicentre, with a seismic activity of about 4.7 magnitude.

Residents from several parts of the province reported the rare occurrence on social media, with some sharing CCTV footage from outside their homes.

