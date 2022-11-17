A mother shared a video of her gorgeous baby girl and it went viral on social media because of her eyes

TikTok user Cheryl Neufville, the mother, shared the clip and it got over 5.4 million views and counting

People are sure this little girl is going to be on billboards one day because those eyes have to be seen

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Babies are just God’s greatest blessing! One little girl was blessed with the most stunning blue eyes you have ever seen and they have now sent the little miss viral on social media.

TikTok user Cheryl Neufville shared a video of her daughter, never expecting it to get over 5,4 million views. Image: TikTok / Cheryl Neufville

Source: UGC

We are all unique in our own special way and once we find the at special something, we are unstoppable. This little girl’s ‘special something' you couldn’t miss if you tried!

TikTok user Cheryl Neufville, the mother of the gorgeous baby girl, shared a video of her daughter growing up and it clocked over 5.4 million views. Her eyes are a treasure!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users can’t get over baby girl’s blue eyes

While it is totally unusual for a baby of colour to have blue eyes, these blue eyes are like nothing you have ever seen before. The comment section was quickly filled with messages of people marvelling over the baby.

Take a look:

@Lara said:

“The most beautiful baby ever! (Don’t tell my kids! ).”

@Courtney said:

“That child’s eyes!!! are u kidding?!?!?! beautifulllllll!!!!!!!”

@Oona Muys said:

“She is going to model one day ”

@_.Weirdo._.6 said:

“I love her eyes there so cute I wish I had eyes like that.”

@Paul C. Rico said:

“Blue eyes and dark skin go well together she’s beautiful!”

@Blue said:

“She looks like a doll beautiful baby!”

Video of beautiful baby with big brown eyes smelts hearts, racks up over 280k views on social media

In related news, Briefly News reported that there is nothing like a video of a cute baby to get the broody kicking, lol. A baby with the most gorgeous big brown eyes has thousands reaching for birth control or someone’s about to be pregnant.

No matter how big, hard or tough you might be, there is just something about a yawning baby that will smelt your soul. This baby worked its magic on people far and wide.

Twitter user @Lilblackbabies fell victim to the adorable yawning baby with the big brown eyes and needed to get everyone else on board by sharing the clip. This little blessing is just too precious!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News