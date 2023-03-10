A video of an American man confronting a 'Karen' went viral on TikTok, receiving over 2 million views

The term 'Karen' refers to a specific type of person who exhibits negative behaviours such as belittling service industry workers

Many netizens support normalizing this treatment towards them' and found the video entertaining.

A man calls on Jesus to deal with a Karen. @twe_kij/TikTok

Source: TikTok

An American man recorded and shared a viral TikTok post during a confrontation with a whining white woman - also known as a 'Karen'. It is unclear what the argument was about, but he hilariously threatens to call on his father, Jesus, to cast a demon out of her.

The video reached a broad audience, most likely due to incidents like these being prevalent in the United States. But he handled the situation in a manner meant to frustrate her, as Karens tend to be hyperemotional when things don't go their way.

You can watch the video below:

The origins of a Karen and what it is

According to BBC, the term "Karen" has become associated with a specific type of person who exhibits certain negative behaviours. For example, a "Karen" insists on speaking to a manager to belittle service industry workers, opposes vaccinations, and commits racist micro-aggressions, such as asking to touch black people's hair.

However, a vital aspect of the "Karen" stereotype involves using relative privilege to target people of colour. This can include making unfounded complaints against black people to the police for minor or nonexistent offences.

While the exact origins of the meme are unclear, it gained popularity for people of colour, particularly black Americans, to satirize the class and race-based hostility they often experience.

In recent years, "Karen" behaviour incidents have been more easily captured on camera and shared on social media. These videos often depict them calling the police on a black person for something trivial, such as an eight-year-old selling water without a permit. When these videos go viral, people on the internet often label the perpetrators with the common name "Karen" to reflect the situation.

Netizens think we should normalize this kind of treatment for Karens

Here is what some of them had to say:

@Jenn said"

"Can we normalize treating Karens like this from now on? "

@Izzy l added:

"Her demon was going crazy"

@Juju said:

"The speaking in tongue killed me "

@andansamen added:

" you have exorcised the demo"

