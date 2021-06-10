- Damien Tarel was arrested after the outrageous incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 8, when he slapped French President Emmanuel while on a tour of his country

- Family and friends said the 28-year-old man is someone who does not have a violent temperament normally

- Detectives discovered Tarel is a martial art enthusiast who founded and runs two associations in his home town

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A man who was caught on camera slapping French president Emmanuel Macron has been identified.

Damien Tarel could face three years in jail for assaulting the president. Photo: Damien Tarel.

Source: Instagram

A 28-year-old Damien Tarel was arrested after the outrageous incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 8, when the president was on a tour of his country.

According to Explica, Tarel, whose family and friends described him as warm and someone who does not have a violent temperament, could face a jail term of up to three years and a R750k fine.

“If someone had told me ‘Damien is capable of slapping the president,’ I would have said no,” he says.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Acquaintances in his hometown of Saint-Vallier in southeastern France described a man who loved period role-play and does not cause trouble.

Martial arts

When he was picked for questioning, the detectives discovered Tarel is a martial art enthusiast who founded and runs two associations in his home town.

Tarel ran a local martial arts club that also offers other traditional European swordsmanship and manages a board game club called The Knights of the Square Table.

, the president, who was all smiles and could be seen happily walking towards the crowd that was behind a metal barrier.

Macron reached out his hand to greet the man, who was draped in a green t-shirt, sunglasses and a face mask, but the civilian could not let go of the president's hand.

The man could be heard shouting, "Down with Macronia," ("A Bas La Macronie,") before delivering a slap to Macron's face. Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man, while another whisked France's first-in-command to safety.

Macron, however, remained near the crowd for a few more seconds, appearing to be talking to someone on the other side of the barriers before leaving. The incident took place while Macron visited the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za