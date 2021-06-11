Busiswa Slams Eskom Over Loadshedding, Asks Cyril Ramaphosa to Intervene

- Busiswa joined scores of Mzansi people who slammed Eskom over loadshedding earlier this week, especially when the country moved to Stage 4

- The singer said she had been in the middle of cooking when loadshedding hit in her area and her kids had to eat bread and peanut butter instead

- The star asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and "do something"about the ongoing power outages in Mzansi

Mzansi singer Busiswa has slammed Eskom amid the ongoing loadshedding in the country. The star took to social media to share her thoughts on Eskom's failure to provide Mzansi with sufficient electricity.

The musician joined scores of South Africans who took to Twitter to vent out their frustrations when the State-owned power utility moved the country to Stage 4 loadshedding this week.

Busiswa has slammed Eskom over loadshedding and asked Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene. Image: @busiswaah

The star posted a video of herself belting out a song about the Eskom crisis in the country. In the clip, Busiswa asks Ramaphosa to "do something" about the power outages. She also jokingly sings that her kids would "sleep on" peanut butter on bread because she had still been cooking when loadshedding hit. Check out the clip below:

Tweeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@CalebHeynes said:

"Blame the ANC."

@SeewehM wrote:

"You sound good, lol."

@MissKAY_queen commented:

"It's the peanut butter part for me."

@KhutsoRebel added:

"South Africans must stop complaining about loadshedding, corruption, unemployment, etc without mentioning the culprit ANC. ANC is delivering the misery."

Prince Kaybee says invest in a good generator

In related news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee took to social media late on Wednesday, 9 June to encourage South Africans to invest in good generators as the electricity crisis continue in Mzansi.

Many people took to social media to vent their frustrations when Eskom announced earlier that they'd be moving the country from Stage 2 to Stage 4 loadshedding.

The award-winning Mzansi musician joined scores of citizens who called government out for failing to deal with the crisis at power utility Eskom. The Hosh hitmaker urged his followers to buy good generators in order to keep their lights on at home when loadshedding hits. Prince Kaybee wrote:

"Invest in a good generator if you have the money. It's going to get worse. #Loadshedding."

