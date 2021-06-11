- L'vovo has denied that his sudden silence on issues affecting South African citizens and the country has to do with bribery

- The musician had denied being paid to keep quiet about things such as politics and xenophobia on social media

- In the past few months, the artist has been very vocal about issues such as kidnapping, GBV, corruption and politics

L'vovo has been accused of accepting bribes after he suddenly kept quiet about posting about issues affecting South Africans and the country.

A few months ago, the musician was very vocal about issues such as xenophobia, politics and kidnapping. Many people took to his timeline on Twitter to ask why he has been keeping a low profile lately.

L'vovo has denied rumours of accepting a bribe.

Source: Instagram

Some tweeps even went as far as accusing him of taking bribes because he is no longer addressing issues affecting the country on Twitter. Tweep @JanVanPotgieter wrote:

"Lvovo is no longer talking about South African issues. Uzwe nge bribe??"

The Bayang'sukela hitmaker said he now only logs on to Twitter to read tweets because some people thought he was an attention seeker. L'vovo replied to @JanVanPotgieter:

"I do. I come here n read tweets. This thing is exhausting n many people think u'r crazy or seeking attention if u show them the truth n how they're being played. Africans have a deep love for oppressors - I, alone, can't save them but my love for our people will never change."

Other tweeps took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his reaction. Check out some of their comments below:

@BFSF1212 said:

"He shouldn't give up... This is the only country we have."

@_AfricanSoil wrote:

"Yah, it's draining, nathi sikhathele but it's painful to see black people suffer... so we keep going!"

@CommandarJay commented:

"Yes... On some days that energy just wears off... The passion that our people have for their oppressors is shocking. Just look at what Cyril Ramaphosa is doing to black people, but the silence is deafening. Some even sing his praises!"

@Sibu_Mahlangu added:

"Your voice means something to the rest of us who also see what's going on."

Busiswa slams Eskom over loadshedding

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi singer Busiswa has slammed Eskom amid the ongoing loadshedding in the country. The star took to social media to share her thoughts on Eskom's failure to provide Mzansi with sufficient electricity.

The musician joined scores of South Africans who took to Twitter to vent their frustration when the State-owned power utility moved the country to Stage 4 loadshedding this week.

The star posted a video of herself belting out a song about the Eskom crisis in the country. In the clip, Busiswa asks President Cyril Ramaphosa to "do something" about the power outages. She also jokingly sings that her kids would "sleep on" peanut butter on bread because she was still cooking when loadshedding hit.

