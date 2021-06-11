Moonchild Sanelly shakes the table with comments about black security guards

- Mzansi Gqom artist Moonchild Sanelly rubbed many people up the wrong way when she criticised black security guards

- The musician is not happy with them, saying that they have a bad mentality which ends up messing with others

- Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to give their thoughts about Moonchild's comments

Moonchild Sanelly has been chastised for suggesting that black security guards have a "dompas mentality" and show no respect for black people. The celebrity took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the alleged abuse of other black individuals.

Moonchild also advised them to reach higher so that their hard work would eventually pay off.

"Black security guards have dompas mentality! If you don’t respect and see yourselves, you can’t respect us and we (the liberated blacks by choice) still feel sorry for you and your minds era!" she tweeted.

"Honey, aim higher so you are happier during your hustle! `You could own the security company but you only see today," she continued.

Moonchild was called out by fans who were offended by her remarks. Moonchild, on the other hand, did not take the criticism lying down. Check out the reactions below:

@OverAnd_Out_ said:

"I'm almost certain that you were angered by one person, it's kinda unfair to attack every black security guard now ain't it."

@myolinolu commented:

"And their behaviour is worse towards women!"

Moonchild is just not impressed and wants security guards to do better, some agreed with her but others weren't quite too sure about her comment.

