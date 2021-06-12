SAA: Mzansi divided over SAA, #SAAPrivatised debate starts on social media

When news broke the South African government was going to sell a controlling share of South African Airways to a consortium made up of Global Aviation and Harith

Some South Africans were not impressed with the news and took to social media to share their thoughts on the situation

A number of people felt that this was a significant change in the way the South African government handles state-owned companies

The Department of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that an agreement has been met by Cabinet permitting the ownership of SAA through a partnership between the government and a consortium equity partner.

A consortium made up of Global Aviation and Harith collectivity known as Takatso upon investing an initial R3 billion will hold 51% of the company and government 49%.

Social media reaction

Mzansi took to social media to share their reactions to the news of what they are calling the privatisation of SAA.

@kamo_marven:

"People complaining under #SAAPrivatised and praising Dudu Myeni are just blind, Dudu Myeni sold one lucrative route from SA to Mumbai to the Guptas. You can't come even with one idea of how the government should save SAA, the government has been injecting cash into SAA for years."

@velingobese_ZA:

"The insults against Dudu Myeni, the judgements by the courts for being a delinquent director were all tricks to sell SAA.

The ANC will govern the country with no single SOE Welcome on board , this is the new dawn #SAAPrivatised."

@phakamani_nkala:

"I still believe that South Africans are not angry enough. You can’t have a government that undermines its own people like this"

@bongzmessi:

"By the end of Cyril's second term(God help us all) South Africa will be a privately owned State Let that sink in

#SAAPrivatised #SAA"

Intra-Africa transport

Gordhan continued emphasising that there is a current and growing requirement for intra-Africa air transport with the desired outcome of the partnership being a functioning, scalable national airline as SAA begin to build partnerships within the continent.

Gidon Novick, former Co-CEO of Comair and current CEO of Takatso expressed his gratitude and honour in being a part of a project of this scale and the importance.

State Capture challenges

Following reports by News24, scheduled to be addressed during state capture is the challenges present among SAA's subsidiaries, namely: Mango, SAA Technical and AirChefs along with the promotion of a more diverse team of pilots

IOL reported that SAA has been struggling for years as they have failed to obtain in over a decade relying on bailouts from the government ranging in the billions will no longer be relying on this option.

An outcome welcomed by some parties who have been insisting on the ceasing of bailouts of state-owned entities.

