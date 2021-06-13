Nathi Mthethwa joined the family of the late icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards to perform the half-masting ceremony of the national flag

Surtie-Richards has been granted a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 in honour of her contribution to South Africa

The country bids farewell to Surtie-Richards after she passed away earlier this week

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See FiSurtie-Richardsrst” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Minister Nathi Mthethwa joined the family of the late icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards for a half-masting ceremony of the national flag.

She is being honoured with a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.

Nathi Mthethwa joined the family of Shaleen Surtie-Richards for the half-masting ceremony of the national flag. Photo credit: @NathiMthethwaSA

Source: Twitter

"Earlier this morning I joined the family of the late icon, Shaleen Surtie-Richards, along with the SAPS for the half-masting of the national flag at the Durbanville Police Station in the Western Cape."

"The President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, has granted that the funeral of Ms Shaleen Surtie-Richards be declared as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 and all the protocols associated with such a declaration."

"For the hoisting of the flag at half-mast, we were joined by the Western Cape, MEC Anroux Marais, from the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS). Today is the day that we lay a giant to rest. Flag of South Africa"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ramaphosa pays his respects

Many South Africans have reacted negatively to President Cyril Ramaphosa's homage to late actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards. The 66-year-old seasoned and much-loved actress passed away on Monday.

She was discovered dead in a guest house in Cape Town where she had been residing while filming the TV show Arendsvlei. Her relatives speculated on what might have caused her death, claiming she had diabetes and heart problems.

While this was not confirmed as the official cause of death, the family indicated they were waiting for the results of the autopsy. On Tuesday, Ramaphosa expressed regret for her passing and condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.

South Africa learns of the passing Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Mzansi actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died. On Monday, the actress was discovered dead in a guest house near Cape Town. Shaleen was best recognised for her roles as Ester Willemse in the M-Net soap series Egoli: Place Of Gold and as Fiela in the 1988 film Fiela se Kind.

The actress' family is going to release a statement at a later stage but it was reported by News24 that she had experienced trouble breathing.

"She's been struggling with her health lately. She's had complications with her lungs and has struggled to breath, but the cause of her death is not yet known. She was in Cape Town to film scenes for the kykNET telenovela, 'Arendsvlei'," said actress Lizz Meiring.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za