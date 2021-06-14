DA Qualifications: ANC to Lay a Charge of Fraud Against JP Smith

The African National Congress will be laying a charge of fraud against the Democratic Alliance's JP Smith due to issues with his CV

Reports have revealed that Smith allegedly fraudulently added a qualification he does not hold to his CV and was elected DA provincial chairperson

Smith stated in an interview with a well-known media publication that what he did is not illegal and explained that he had consulted with a lawyer

The African National Congress is expected to lodge a criminal charge against Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith. This is said to occur due to fraudulent claims Smith made in his Curriculum Vitae (CV).

The ruling party will be lodging the complaint at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday, 14 June. The Democratic Alliance has been warned to steer clear of perceptions that black and white leaders are treated differently following the qualifications scandals.

Reports recently emerged that Smith had allegedly misrepresented his Honours degree from Stellenbosch University. Smith allegedly campaigned for the opposition party using fake qualifications during the DA's 2017 provincial congress where he was re-elected as DA provincial deputy chairperson.

Alleged qualification fraud

According to IOL, a biography sent by Smith's personal assistant to the Music Exchange Conference organisers allegedly stated that he possessed the aforementioned degree. Smith was reportedly a guest speaker at the Music Exchange Conference back in 2019.

Smith's defence

Speaking to News24, Smith said that opposition parties were attempting to 'extend the longevity of the story'. Smith went on to say that he believes the situation is petty as his lawyer informed him that no criminal offences were committed.

Smith explained that repercussions for laying 'scurrilous or perjurious' statements could arise. He went on to say that the issues had been explained and that the media and public had been provided with a complete response.

DA qualification scandals

Previously, Briefly News reported that Natasha Mazzone was trending on social media after it emerged that a Wikipedia article had described her as an attorney.

Mazzone had repeatedly denied that she had anything more than a matric, which has raised eyebrows as a number of DA members don't have tertiary qualifications.

This has become an issue ever since the DA's Western Cape provincial leader and MEC of Public World and Transport Bonginikosi Madikizela was suspended after it had emerged that he'd lied about his qualifications.

