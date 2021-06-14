Clix, whose full name is Cody Conrod, is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer and a professional Fortnite: Battle Royale player. NRG Clix started gaining fame after qualifying for Fortnite’s first annual World Cup. His fans have declared interest in knowing much about his age and career, among other things of interest. So, how old is Clix?

Cody was born on January 7, 2005. He is 16 years old as of 2021. Where does Clix live? He lives in Connecticut, the United States of America. Cody Conrod's parents are divorced, and their details are not yet provided. He is best known for being the best one versus one (1v1) player and high ground taker. He often does wagers against his fans.

Gaming career

Clix's game interest was inspired by his older brother, with his first game being Minecraft. He continued with the game but always had a dream to become a pro player. To perfect his skills, he dedicated himself to grinding the ladder on working on his skills to make it a pro gamer. Clix is professionally a video game player. He signed with Misfits Gaming and later with NRG Esports.

Clix's social media pages

He started streaming on Twitch in November 2017, and he joined YouTube the same day. He currently boasts 3.2 million followers on Twitch, 1.71 million subscribers on YouTube, 1.8 million followers on Twitter, and 2.3m followers on Instagram.

Clix Fortnite

On Twitch, he streamed his gameplay on Fortnite. However, he only uploaded his first YouTube video a year later, in 2018, when he posted a video showcasing a build battle. After that, he would upload videos featuring Fortnite montages and Fortnite’s competitive scenes.

He first gained recognition after he qualified for Fortnite’s first annual World Cup. The first time he qualified for the World Cup, he took first place and won $58,000 and his career as a professional gamer started to take off.

Specs

Talking in detail about what he uses for gaming, MSF Clix's keyboard is Matrix 60% with Cherry MIX Speed switches, his mouse is Final Mouse – Air 58, he uses DT 990 pro headset and Matrix XXL mouse pad.

Clix was banned

Twitch banned Clix for 7 days. This was due to playing with a suspended Twitch streamer. The platform rules state that current Twitch streamers cannot play or share any association with the banned streamer on the platform. However, his ban was reduced from 7 days to just three days, and he resumed the game.

Unfortunately, on February 14, 2021, Cody committed yet another mistake. It was alleged that he shared a nude image of StableRonaldo, which led to his indefinite suspension.

NRG net worth

Cody is a professional video gamer, especially Fortnite Royal Challenger and an expert. He is guesstimated to be worth $2.5 million. He derives income from games.

What is Clix's salary?

He is estimated to have more than 2,230 subscribers, according to his chatbot. He tends to average 2,000 viewers per person, making him receive more than $7,805 monthly. This excludes additional income from tiered subscriptions, advertisements, sponsorships, tips, Twitch cheer donations, tournament winnings and team salary. According to Esport Earnings, he has won over $234,000 from various tournaments since April 2019. How much does Clix get paid by NRG? He earns way above $33,666 monthly.

MSF Clix's settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080 16:9

Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

Brightness: 90%

Interface Contrast: 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength: Deuteranope 2

3D Resolution: 1920×1080 100%

View Distance: Medium

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Low

Effects: Low

Post Processing: Low

Vsync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Show FPS: On

Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

HUD Scale: 96%

Mouse Sensitivity X: 8.7%

Mouse Sensitivity Y: 6.3%

Mouse Targeting Sensitivity: 90.9%

Mouse Scope Sensitivity: 82.7%

Mouse DPI: 800

Polling rate: 500 Hz

Frequently asked questions

Below are the questions people are asking about Clix. They revolve around his career and personal life.

Does Clix go to school?

Popular streamer Clix has announced that he is considering going back to in-person high school. He currently takes all his classes online, which gives him more time to stream and play Fortnite. If Clix were to return to in-person classes, he would have to scale back his streaming time.

What are Clix gaming glasses?

The gaming glasses are engineered to eliminate digital eye strain and block blue light. GUNNAR is the only patented gaming and computer eyewear recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision. Gaming glasses help reduce the strain on your eyes from looking at your screens.

How old is Clix? The above info has all that you would love to know about the eSports player. The Misfits gamer has beaten all odds to be a five-time World Cup qualifier as a Fortnite player. His story is an encouragement to other young and upcoming online gamers that they can achieve their set goals despite their age.

