Mayor Olajide has got many people appreciating his craft after drawing a portrait of his favourite footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo

The masterpiece was shared on Facebook and many people wished the football icon could see the portrait - and he may just after everyone's tagging Ronaldo's official account

Mayor invested 75 hours of his time drawing the portrait and when he was done, the masterpiece was worth the investment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A visual artist identified as Mayor Olajide has people talking on social media after spending 75 hours creating a portrait of his favourite footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Briefly News showcased Mayor's creativity on its Facebook page and many were wowed by the masterpiece.

Mayor Olajide's masterpiece got many people talking on social media. Photo credit: @mayor_artz

Source: UGC

The photo was captioned:

"Nigerian artist, Mayor Olajide spent 75 hours making a portrait of his favourite football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo. Very impressive artwork."

The masterpiece shows Cristiano smiling. Mayor could be seen sitting close to the big portrait. Another photo shows the artist tending to the portrait.

Many love the tribute

Sarah Moshe said:

"Really this is so real, and the best I've ever seen so far and in future."

Chibueze Okoroji wrote:

"This is really beautiful. I hope Cristiano sees it."

Abdulrahman Abubakar Ahijo commented:

"I wish Ronaldo would see this. He will be very happy. Actually this is impressive."

Flourish Zimchikachim said:

"Everybody is shouting I wish CR7 will see this? You that have seen it before CR7, appreciate the boy in your own little way."

Fabian Chinedu wrote

"This is the best drawing I have ever seen in my entire life so far. So real. God bless you bro. Keep it up."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Another artist wows social media

In other news, a Cameroonian sand artist, Sir Kobe Williams, has paid tribute to late Prophet TB Joshua by drawing a portrait of the man of God with sand and ashes.

A Facebook user identified as Philip Ojealao shared photos of the portrait and the artist on the social media platform.

The beautiful portrait has the late prophet smiling and a note below the portrait wrote:

"Make Jesus the centre of your life."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za