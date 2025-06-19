Zonke is booked and busy and has now bagged another exciting festival performance

The singer is apparently one of the most expensive musicians to book in the country

She's preparing for another festival set for August, and fans are already rushing to secure their tickets

Zonke will headline the second annual Cape Spring Experience.

Source: Instagram

Zonke is getting ready for another festival performance on her event roster and promises to give Cape Town fans an unforgettable experience.

Zonke to perform at Cape Spring Experience

The talented Zonke Dikana has officially been booked to perform at the second annual Cape Spring Experience.

Following a successful debut in 2024 that drew thousands of attendees, Thikho Events promises to outdo itself on 25 October 2025 with Zonke as the main headliner:

"The soulful @zonkemusic is set to be the main act at the return of the Cape Town spring experience that will be taking place in October."

With a diverse lineup, fans are promised a gender-bending experience that will see hip hop, Amapiano, and Afro soul come together for an unforgettable musical showcase.

Zonke is the main headliner for the Cape Spring Experience.

Source: Instagram

The likes of DJ Zinhle, Big Zulu and Ithuba hitmaker Lwa Ndlunkulu are among the list of performers set to showcase their award-winning talents at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town.

Zonke, who is loved for her soulful ballads and unmatched stage presence, is apparently difficult to secure for a show due to her exorbitant booking fee, as said by Thuli Phongolo, who once attempted to book the Feelings singer for her birthday celebration.

More events on her roster include her controversial Women's Day event, where she'll share the stage with American singers Joe Thomas and Anthony Hamilton on 9 August.

A Night With Zonke, scheduled for 30 August, promises fans a closer connection with the singer as she performs her hits at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City.

Fans show love to Zonke

South Africans are running to secure their tickets to watch the talented Zonke:

mahle_maliza77 was excited:

"I've got mine already!"

jabulani_masinge asked:

"When are you doing a one-woman show in Cape Town?"

ms.makhubu said:

"With or without a plus one, I'm there!"

misstshokey promised:

"I'm definitely going to see you."

nothando9252 wrote:

"Can you come to Durban again after for round 2? Your concert was fire in uMhlanga."

Fans are rushing to secure their tickets to watch Zonke.

Source: Instagram

hosi_nyiko was happy:

"So lucky to be seeing you twice in August."

nkaisengpoone was ecstatic:

"I got my tickets yesterday and I can't wait for the concert!"

kgothatso_mo pleaded:

"Guys, please don't finish the tickets."

international_akhona was shocked:

"My faves on one stage, and I almost missed it?!"

promynkosi joked:

"Wait! Wooh, don't finish the tickets! Give me a few days to sort myself out, I should be fine."

