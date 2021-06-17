Residents of Diepkloof in Soweto have been protesting against drug use, drug manufacturing as well as foreign nationals living in the area

Reports have revealed that a Soweto Youth Golf Day started by TT Mbha had to be cancelled due to violent protests

Mbha, on Wednesday, 16 June, was meant to raise funds, collect food and blankets in commemoration of Youth Day

A Soweto Youth Golf Day held by businessman TT Mbha was forced to be cancelled after attacks on foreign nationals began. The community of Diepkloof, Soweto are up in arms as they protest over various issues.

Reports stated that protesting against manufacturing of illegal drugs, the use of drugs, illegal scrapyards and the supposed 'hijacking' of buildings in the area are just a few of the concerns raised by community members.

The event by Mbha was supposed to happen at the Soweto Country Club on Wednesday to honour the Soweto Uprising of 1976. The aim was to raise money and collect non-perishables as well as blankets for the Youth Club in Kliptown.

Diepkloof residents have been protesting against drug usage, among other things. Image: @zibuseman

Source: Twitter

Illegal immigrants

According to SABC News, locals have called for illegal immigrants to vacate the area. They believe that foreign nationals have been negatively impacting the business of local spaza shops. At the beginning of the march, locals requested that SAPS raid a nearby house which they alleged that drugs had been manufactured in.

The community stated that they had enough of drugs and the peddling of such in the neighbourhood.

Forcefully removing foreign nationals

A report by SowetanLIVE revealed that #OperationDudula began with the community meeting up in Dieplkloof on Tuesday and members went out to multiple areas where they forced foreign nationals from shacks as well as houses that they believed were involved in drug dealing.

Soweto residents take issues to Eskom

Previously, Briefly News reported that angry residents of Soweto took their grievances directly to Eskom. Videos have been posted to social media of angry Sowetans protesting against the township's continuous power cuts outside Megawatt Park.

According to eNCA, some residents claim that the outages that plague Soweto are not related to the planned loadshedding implemented by Eskom.

Mzansi's response

@SibahleMo:

"#Eskom Nhlanhla Lux, one of the residents from Soweto who marched to Eskom against power outages, was not taking any sort of excuse from management."

