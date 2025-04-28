Jabu Mahlangu has officially filed for divorce from his wife of 21 years, Nomxolisi Songame, after four years of separation and living in separate bedrooms

Financial struggles and emotional distance contributed to the collapse of the marriage, with sources confirming the relationship had broken down irretrievably

Mahlangu has agreed to pay maintenance to his unemployed wife, with the couple set to sell their marital home and split the proceeds as part of the settlement

South African football icon Jabu Mahlangu, popularly known as Jabu Pule, has called time on his 21-year marriage to Nomxolisi Priscilla Songame. Sunday World reported that Mahlangu has initiated divorce proceedings, bringing an end to a relationship that had long shown signs of strain.The divorce comes after years of personal struggles, including his public battle with alcohol, which had previously led to rehab.

According to sources close to the couple, Mahlangu and Songame have lived under the same roof in their Brakpan marital home since their separation in 2020, but they have occupied separate bedrooms for the past four years. Despite initial hopes of reconciliation, Mahlangu reportedly informed Songame, their children, and family members last month that he had decided to file for divorce.

Cracks appeared long ago

Associates of the couple revealed that financial struggles had added pressure to the marriage. Last year, the couple narrowly avoided losing their home after Mahlangu allegedly fell behind on bond repayments. Those close to the family said they had long hoped the pair would seek counselling and repair their relationship, but those hopes have been dashed.

“He made it clear he no longer has affection for her,” said one source.

“The marriage has broken down irretrievably, and he is determined to move on with his life.”

Songame, who has remained largely silent on the reasons behind the split, is said to have received communication from Mahlangu’s lawyers confirming his intentions to dissolve the marriage formally.

Asset division and maintenance

It is understood that Mahlangu has agreed to pay maintenance to his unemployed wife and that the couple will share their movable assets. They have also agreed to sell their home and divide the proceeds. The couple, who share two daughters, are reportedly focused on ensuring the divorce proceedings are as amicable as possible for the sake of their children. Mahlangu, a revered former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United player and now an SABC sports analyst, declined to comment when contacted for a response. The dissolution of his marriage marks a difficult personal chapter for the former dribbling wizard, whose flair on the pitch once captivated the nation. Mahlangu, who was once at the height of his football career, struggled with financial ruin due to partying and reckless spending, a fate that has unfortunately befallen many athletes. His lack of financial education, a topic he has openly admitted to, led to difficulties after retirement.

