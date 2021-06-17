Kendrick Lamar's album good kid, m.A.A.d city has made history by becoming the longest-charting hip-hop studio album in history

The US rapper's classic project has been charting on the Billboard album charts for 450 weeks

Reacting to the news, Kendrick Lamar's excited fans shared that the rapper will go down as one of the best lyricists to ever do it

Kendrick Lamar's classic album good kid, m.A.A.d city has hit a new milestone on the Billboard charts. The US rapper's Aftermath Records debut project has been charting on the Billboard album charts for a whopping eight years. It has remained on the charts for 450 weeks.

HotNweHipHop reports that the superstar last released an album titled DAMN in 2017 but his fans have been keeping his music alive by streaming music from the good kid project.

According to a post by Chart Data, good kid, m.A.A.d city is now the longest-charting hip-hop studio album in history. Eminem's greatest hits collection Curtain Call remains the longest-running rap project with a total of 520 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Rap music lovers took to Chart Data's comment section to share their thoughts on Kendrick's achievement. Check out some of the comments below:

@ButchCarroll3 said:

"Anyone who loves hip hop and doesn't appreciate Kendrick Lamar isn't intelligent enough to understand him, in my opinion. We are lucky to be living in the same generation as him. He will go down as one of the best ever."

@SmurkWrld_064 commented:

"God of rap."

@itsprecioussid wrote:

"Greatest rapper of all time, deserved."

@WantAGoodHandle said:

"Kendrick's best album and one of my favourite albums ever."

@Sky_V13 wrote:

"Kendrick is the only unproblematic rap artist I've come across! He's really a diamond."

@swift_andsound commented:

"One of his best albums."

@Sandawana_ added:

"The king of LONGEVITY."

Kendrick Lamar's DAMN album

In related news, Briefly News reported previously that US rapper Kendrick Lamar's album titled DAMN had charted on Billboard for a whopping 200 weeks. The 14-track album charted since it was released on 14 April, 2017.

The dope project features other superstars such as Rihanna, Zacari and Irish rock band U2. Kendrick is considered as one of the best lyricists and is known across the globe for making timeless music that addresses social issues.

Chart Data took to Twitter a while back and posted that the album has now spent 200 weeks on the Billboard 200. Hip-hop followers from across the globe shared their thoughts on the success of the rapper's fourth studio album. @AndrePolk14 added:

"Kendrick Lamar is a BEAST hands down! Since I first heard him, I've been a fan since the low hair kid from madd city of Compton hit the game. He has accolades an artist could only dream of achieving with intelligence to match."

