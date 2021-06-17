Thuli Phongolo Is Done With SA Men, Doesn't Think She'll Find Mr Right in Mzansi

Thuli Phongolo has hinted that she's done with SA men and that she doesn't want to find a bae in the country

The Former Generations: The Legacy actress shared that she's happy with the way her life is going but doesn't think she'll win in Mzansi when it comes to love

The DJ added that she'll spiritually-aligned and focusing on her career as she's not looking for a relationship at the moment

Thuli Phongolo is done with South African men. The stunner took to social media recently and shared that she doesn't think she'll find Mr Right in the country.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress said she's happy in terms of how her life and career is going at the moment. The DJ said she's also "spiritually-aligned".

Thuli Phongolo has hinted she's done with SA men. Image: @thuliphongolo

Thuli took to Instagram Stories recently and shared that as much as her life journey is heading towards her desired direction, she doesn't think she'll win in Mzansi when it comes to finding love.

According to ZAlebs, the gorgeous actress said she's grateful for the kind of life she's living currently but she is done with SA men. According to the publication, she said:

"In terms of love, I don't think I'll win in S.A unless a miracle happens but ke angifuni (I don't want that to happen) shame. Ha ke batle, immediately no."

Thuli Phongolo linked to Duduzane Zuma

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo took to the Twitter streets to open up about her relationship status.

Thuli has been linked with Duduzane Zuma as her boyfriend and Mzansi peeps are almost always left wondering who the star is actually dating. The former Generations: The Legacy actress said she prefers to keep her love life private and off of social media.

She snapped at a follower who wanted to give their own opinion on her relationships. Thuli said that she does not want a man who is active on social media:

"I really don’t want a man on social media! I’m always just laughing at the sh** that guys do on social media."

