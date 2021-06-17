Chandler Moore shared photos from his wedding and one - where he was grinding on his wife's behind - upset many devout faithfuls

The singer shared an apology on social media while trying to explain what was going on

However, he was very disappointed with the negative comments directed at his marriage and wife

US worship singer Chandler Moore had to apologise after some of his fans criticised him for dancing "inappropriately" with his wife on their wedding day.

The musician shared photos from his wedding on Tuesday, June 8, on Instagram, with one appearing to have upset many Christians.

Gospel Singer Chandler Moore got married to his lover Hannah Poole after one year of dating. Photo: chandlerdmoore.

In the photo, Moore is grinding on his wife, Hannah Poole's, behind and - according to christianpost.com, many fans criticised him, claiming it was unacceptable for a man of God.

Moore's apology

On Thursday, June 17, Moore shared an apology on his Instagram page trying to explain the photo while noting how saddened he was by the negative remarks.

"My wife was dancing on me. We weren't doing a 'sexual act'. We took a pic while dancing. That's all - if it offended you that I posted it, I apologise," Moore said. "The only saddening thing that I care enough about to address is the amount of negativity, demeaning things said about our marriage."

He also questioned why some claimed they would have a rough marriage, adding it was ungodly to speak against it and criticise his wife. In the post, he also shared lovely photos from their honeymoon.

However, many netizens questioned why some were against him dancing with his wife while showing the couple support.

Here are a few messages:

Christian Teigen offers apology

In other news, US model and television personality Chrissy Teigen released a public apology via a blog for her harsh and mean actions on social media.

The 35-year-old, who was a serious critic of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has in the past claimed people online hurt her to the point she had to deactivate her social media accounts.

However, her past mean tweets have been surfacing online, and it emerged that at 25 years old, she trolled a teenage girl who had then got famous.

Teigen shared an officially released statement via her Instagram page. It read in part:

"I know I have been quiet and Lord knows you don't want to hear about me, but I want you to know that I have been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate 'sit here and think about what you have done. Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I have said in the past."

