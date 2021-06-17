Kaizer Chiefs have landed safely in Morocco to honour their CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Wydad Casablanca

Chiefs are out to secure a win over Wydad in the opening leg that will be staged at Stade Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday night

The Soweto giants are seen as underdogs heading to the encounter but Mzansi fans are fully behind the team to bring back the glory days

South African Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs have safely landed in Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca. Chiefs are finalising their preparations to face the North Africans in the CAF Champions League on Saturday night.

The Glamour Boys are flying the national flag as they look to reach the finals and will face their counterparts over a two-legged affair. After announcing new coach Stuart Baxter more than a week ago, the club has confirmed the veteran manager will not be on the bench because of a work permit.

However, the team will be managed by his assistant coaches in the form of Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane.

Kaizer Chiefs have safely arrived in Morocco ahead of their CAF Champions League assignment. Image: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Chiefs took to Twitter to announce their safe arrival in Morocco ahead of the contest that will be staged at Stade Mohammed V Stadium at 21:00.

The post reads:

“Touch down #Amakhosi4Life #TotalCAFCL.”

Mzansi back Chiefs for glory

@ArthurMabunda7 said:

“You guys are playing cards instead of been ambitious and thinking of how to get this done.”

@Sithe_Mpalaal said:

“Congratulations to you boys for reaching this stage now it's time to remind the world that you are mighty #kaizerChiefs bring the glory home we waiting boys.”

@IamHennessy101 said:

“Don't be thinking about anything less than win Khosi. Let's go for a win. Easier said than done yes but these North African teams aren't to be shown too much respect.”

@Agord_Apollo said:

“Dankie Khosi… makes us proud.”

@Tobisani1 said:

“Thanks God the boys arrived safely all the best please make us proud we love you.”

@ByelaMaleka said:

“I wish we can wait for our boys when they come back at OR Tambo...They need our support.”

@Khozieno2 said:

“Good luck guys hope you will emulate the 2001 team and make us proud and Kings of Africa once again#Amakhosi4life.”

@Siyakhadike said:

“Ayeye Makhosi ayeye!! Viva Katsande viva! Viva Agay viva! Viva Akpeyi viva!”

@Thapelomalebo said:

“All the best to the best team on the continent.”

@325C_K said:

“Can't remember when last I saw my players this happy. Good things are coming.”

@NqubekoSeth said:

“So VAR izobe ikhona nase FNB?..”

Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso happy there won’t cheating

In other football stories, Briefly News reported that that ahead of their eagerly anticipated CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says his club will not become victims of cheating.

The former Free State Stars centre back says he is excited to know that Video Assistant Referees will come into play in Morocco.

Amakhosi are set to face the North Africans as they look to book a spot in the final of the continental club competition.

Under assistant coaches in the form of Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane, the Soweto giants will look to emulate the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch the lucrative trophy.

