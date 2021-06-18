Springboks and Cell C Sharks rugby player Siya Kolisi is touched by a song that Xhosa vocalist Mandisi Dyantyi performed to celebrate his birthday

Dyantyi’s beautiful song and his fine guitar skills have definitely brought some emothe 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, Kolisi

Briefly News looks at the reactions to the rendition that will warm you up inside and also highlight a few messages to the sport star

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has shared a video clip of Mandisi Dynatyi singing for him to celebrate the player’s birthday. Dyantyi’s song has impressed the Cell C Sharks player and the social media scene.

Kolisi celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday and has penned a beautiful message to thank the vocalist, trumpeter and musical director known for his versatility in jazz and African indigenous music.

Blessed with a beautiful voice coupled with guitar playing skills, Dyantyi’s song pays tribute to the Gqeberha-born rugby star.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has shared an emotional video of Mandisi Dyantyi singing for him. Image: @Siya_Kolisi_The_Bear/Instagram

The post reads:

“Andilili tu vah! Yabulela uGqwashu, uyabulela uGxiya uManzini! Undikhumbulisa abantu nezinto ezininzi! Enkosi grootman yam! Uthandwa ndim wena @dmandisi.”

South Africans fall in love with the song

@Nadinemoultrie said:

“How beautiful!! Can I just say I need to work harder at learning Xhosa. I feel like I’m missing a whole world out there, that’s beautiful and magical! 2021 goals - I want to be able to understand all of that song and your posts.”

@Theulitmate_queen said:

“He’s got such a soothing voice.”

@Kolisilw said:

“Uyigqibile Mandisi iyaxoka soze ingakhali ngulo umyalezo.”

@Tuff_Gong said:

"I love Mandisi, so authentic.”

@Amy_Thickfit said:

“Yhu!!!! Hayini wasililisa ekuseni Siya. This is beautiful. Minemnandi kuwe.”

@Hannahsadiki said:

"Oh my word, so soulful.”

@Realwiredmusic said:

“From a Prince to a Prince, happy birthday my Captain.”

@TBlekiwe said:

“I'm chopping onions straight mntakabawo... this is beautiful.”

Jurgen Klopp also sings for Kolisi

In related news about Siya's birthday, Briefly News ran a story that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a beautiful message to Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi for his birthday on Wednesday.

The German tactician was also born on 16 June and the duo has since exchanged messages on social media. Klopp posted a video on Instagram and tagged the Cell C Sharks superstar.

The Gqeberha-born later replied, sending a heartwarming response. The post has been liked by famous sports stars such as Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and 39 356 Instagram users by the time Briefly News wrote the story.

Kolisi is a staunch Reds fan and previously revealed that their 2019 Rugby World Cup glory was inspired by the former Borussia Dortmund boss' success in England.

