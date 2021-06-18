Skeem Saam continues to entertain South Africa and the latest episode is no exception, the drama ratcheted up a slot in the latest episode

Julie and John were discussing the possibility of John being the father of her child and Meikie Maputla walked in on them

Fans reacted with shock and went on to applaud the show for constantly delivering great drama

Skeem Saam fans love the drama and they believe the series is setting the gold standard for local soapies. The latest episode had fans in shock when Skeem Saam: Meikie Maputla walks in on John Maputla and Mantuli Seakamela.

Julie was trying to get a DNA sample from John who was reluctant to get involved and didn't want his life to change.

The drama continues to unfold on the popular soapie Skeem Saam. Photo credit: @OfficialSkeemSaam

When Meiki walked in that plan went out the window. Fans were shocked by the dramatic turn of events.

Fans react to the dramatic moment

@african_child09:

"Me and my family when Meikie walked in on John and Julie #SkeemSaam #SkeemSaam"

@benny_MLP_:

"Writers of #SkeemSaam carrying the whole of Mzansi"

@TivaniMabunda:

"#SkeemSaam John, Mekie and MaNtuli in the same room. I smell war ☠️☠️☠️."

@leboo_m_:

"Can we all agree that Skeem Saam is the best Soapie in SA? #SkeemSaam"

Fans favourite Wallet drops another poem

Wallet, played by Molefi Monaisa, is a fan favourite particularly when it comes to his poems. Fans reacted to his latest piece of writing with many crediting Monaisa for his amazing acting.

@joy_zelda:

"Wallet Poems always Hits deep RT to Appreciate this talent #SkeemSaam"

@CeeNkuna:

"Time for an epic poem from ntate Wallethe always serves us with great content Appreciation to Mr Wallet."

Oratile Maitisa's journey to being a sangoma

Skeem Saam's Oratile Maitisa has detailed her journey after accepting her calling as a sangoma at a young age. The actress, who portrays the character of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela, said her spiritual journey began during her childhood.

She opened up about how tough the journey was but believes that she's ready to help people. She said it wasn't a walk in the park but it was fruitful.

Oratile Maitisa graduates as sangoma

In related news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela.

The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps of from her graduation ceremony. She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. She captioned one of her Instagram posts:

"Love and light."

Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire. She captioned the snap:

"Thank you for everything my friend. I love you, Babhe wam."

Her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her for completing her spiritual journey. Actor Mlungisi Mathe, who is also a practising sangoma, commented:

"Makhosi, so beautiful."

