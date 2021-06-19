Local Man Tells of How He Helped Feed and Clothe Hundreds of Homeless People

Siyabulela Dlokweni is an amazing young man his friends are equally so; they sacrifice their time and their money to help the less fortunate

For the last five years on 16 June, they perform the Winter Drive and give food and clothing to the homeless in Cape Town

Dlokweni is part of a group called Qina Dakie who come from disadvantaged backgrounds and give back to those who are the most vulnerable during the cold winter months

Siyabulela Dlokweni shared some inspirational pictures of himself and his friends helping the less fortunate in Cape Town.

Briefly News spoke to Siyabulela and asked him about how he and his friends started helping the less fortunate.

Siyabulela Dlokweni and his friends sacrifice their time and money to help the less fortunate. Photo credit: Siyabulela Dlokweni

Source: Facebook

Siyabulela and his friend founded Qina Dakie to share ideas and organise charity events. Five years ago they started the Winter Drive. Due to cold weather in Cape Town, the homeless were particularly exposed to the elements.

Winter Drive

This is what Siyabulela had to say about the annual event that takes place on the 16th of June.

"Each year we collect clothes and blankets, some we buy, we then cook for them for that day, ( it is encouraging when we go back some would tell us some of the clothes they have on, are what we donated the previous year) that melt the heart."

Hundreds of people helped

There are four small villages under a bridge that where hundreds of homeless people live. It near a homeless shelter that allows them to access more people.

Siyabulela estimates that between 600 to 800 people benefit from the Winter Drive.

"It's next to a Homeless shelter so those guys also come out to get clothes and Food, so I would say about 600-800 people benefit"

How Qina Dakie started

Siyabulela said that their inspiration came from their own lives, they managed to overcome their personal challenges and escape their disadvantaged past to a degree.

"How all of this started, we are also from disadvantage background however we manage to kind of move away from that regardless. Qina Dakie Club is our way of being that hand we wished we also had growing up."

The group has a Facebook page that documents their amazing work.

"The hope of this country has mostly been shifted to the youth hence we take it upon ourselves to play part as young people. Qina Dakie Club, EzaseKasi, Beema ye2, Kalawa VW Club and individuals who have now collaborated to make Team Of Choice . The yearly Winter Drive was a success again this year enkosi maAfrika for all the donations, support and efforts in Covid19 times. Blessings upon you all.

The family has also grown as we were joined by KasiBeema this year. "

Source: Briefly.co.za