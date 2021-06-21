Khloe and Kylie Open Up About Tristan's Cheating Scandal with Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about what happened between her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods back in 2019

Kylie also chimed in and spoke about how the situation made her feel, she's no longer best friends with Jordyn and they used to be really close

The family have made it clear that they have forgiven Jordyn for what happened and Khloe gave her sister permission to hang out with her former bestie if she wanted to

Two years ago, Khloe Kardashian faced what she described as betrayal from her former family friend Jordyn Woods. Khloe's boyfriend Tristan cheated on her with Jordyn and this caused a rift between them. It also led to the entire family cutting Jordyn off.

In the reunion episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe opened up about what happened along with her little sister Kylie, who was Jordyn's best friend at the time.

Khloe and Kylie are finally talking about the cheating scandal with Tristan and Jordyn two years ago. Image: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

Khloe made it clear that she doesn't wish any ill on Jordyn and hopes that she's okay. She also added that she forgave her, so things are all good from her side, according to a report by E! News.

"I personally don't talk to her but I think she's doing really well in her personal life," said Khloe.

Khloe is okay with Kylie deciding to mend her friendship with Jordyn

According to TooFab, During the reunion, Kylie was asked if she ever addressed the situation with her BBF at the time, to which she replied:

"When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

Khloe went on to say that Jordyn never personally apologised to her and never replied to the letter she wrote for her, but she wouldn't mind if Kylie wanted to be friends with her again. Seems like she's really buried the hatchet.

