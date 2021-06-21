Tino Chinyani represents swag dads on international magazine cover

- Tino Chinyani got the opportunity to be on the cover of an international magazine representing fathers all over the world, and Mzansi is so proud

- Taking to social media, Tino shared his Classique Magazine cover, wishing all the dads out there a happy and blessed Father’s Day

- Fans could not help but flock to the comment section to congratulate Tino on this awesome cover and let him know what an inspiration he is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Tino Chinyani has taken an international magazine cover and the people of Mzansi could not be more proud of him.

Taking to social media to share the steaming cover, Tino revealed that he is Classique’s new cover star for their June issue.

“Humbled to be the cover feature for @classiquemagazine_ 'The Kings Edition' a tribute dedicated to all the hardworking & inspirational Kings out there.”

Tino wishes fathers a happy Father’s Day in swaggy tux

Tino looks fire in a silver and black tux, emitting all the modern-day dad swag anyone could ever ask for. Tino wished all the fathers out there a happy Father’s Day. Being a father is Tino’s biggest blessing.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the present & loving fathers out there. The one’s that show up regardless of the situation. The one’s that put their own needs in the backseat to make room for the next generation. Cheers to each & everyone one of you. Your efforts don’t go unnoticed.”

Tino Chinyani bagged himself a cover deal with a UK based magazine, 'Classique', and the people of Mzansi are so proud of him. Image: @tino_chinyani.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Tino’s steaming magazine cover and sweet Father’s Day post

Fans took to the comment section to let Tino know how proud they are of him and to wish him a happy Father’s Day too. Some couldn’t help but comment on what a flame Tino is, and we can’t even blame them.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@jaebling_: “Congratulations Big Brother, I’m learning a lot from you. Keep the fire burning.”

@classiquemagazine_: “Happy Father’s Day King.”

@craigzoowieofficial: “YOU ate the COVER!!! Well done King. Great working with you! We taking it to all levels buddy! A COVER STAR.”

@preciousbakoeletsi: “You are doing the things.”

Tino bagged an awesome new hosting gig and let fans in on the deets

Briefly News previously reported that Tino Chinyani has bagged himself an awesome new hosting gig and he is buzzing. Getting new gigs in times like these is difficult, to say the least, so this is a huge win on Tino’s part.

The entertainment industry has taken a huge knock as a result of Covid-19. Scooping this new deal just shows Tino’s talent as he is clearly still in demand.

Taking to social media to make the big announcement, Tino revealed that he will be the host for the MultiChoice Talent Factory graduation ceremony. Tino feels extremely honoured for having been chosen to host this.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za