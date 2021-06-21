Hawks Won’t Confirm Bushiri Sightings in South Africa Since Fleeing to Malawi

Reports claim self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife have been coming in and out of South Africa since fleeing to Malawi

The Hawks appeal to anyone with information about the claims concerning Bushiri to present evidence

Bushiri and his wife are currently in their country of birth Malawi, according to the Hawks' knowledge

The Hawks have stated that they cannot confirm whether or not the fugitive Prophet Shepard Bushiri and his wife have been coming in and out of South Africa.

Bushiri fled South Africa in November and return to his country of birth Malawi.

Source: Getty Images

This comes after City Press reported that Bushiri and his wife had been in and out of the country since fleeing the country in November last year. The report claims that Bushiri had been back in the country a total of three times since his escape to Malawi. The latest sighting of Bushiri was two months ago in April.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Hawks appealed to anyone with credible information in relation to the claims of Bushiri coming in and out of the country and evading authorities to present it. They should bring this information to the police.

, the Hawks said in their knowledge Bushiri is currently in his country of birth, Malawi. A process to extradite Bushiri has been put in place so he can stand trial for the crimes he committed in the country.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase expressed that at the right time the Hawks would inform the country with regards to the developments of the process, according to TimesLIVE.

Bushiri and his wife are accused of fraud, theft and money laundering. They were granted bail of R 200 000 each. The couple were restricted to travel only within Gauteng and North West. According to TimesLIVE, they fled the country due to concerns for their safety.

Home Affairs in trouble for granting Bushiri family permanent South African residency

Briefly News reported that a senior Home Affairs official, Ronney Marhule, has been internally charged for approving the permanent residency permits of the Bushiris. According to reports, Marhule did not follow proper procedure when he approved Bushiri's residency applications.

Marhule has been accused of not following the Department of Home Affairs' standard operating procedures and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

IOL reported that the department's evidence shows that the official captured and approved Bushiri's application for permanent residency in the country by following the incorrect section of the Act by using the information that was given to him by Shepherd and Mary Bushiri.

