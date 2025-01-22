Orlando Pirates denied rumours linking Monnapule Saleng and Patrick Masawanganyi with moves away from Mzansi in the January transfer window

Saleng has attracted interest from the Middle East, while Maswanganyi has caught the eye of his former Portuguese employers, UD Oliveirense

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to thank Piartes for addressing the issues while they questioned why Saleng has not been playing

PSL giants Orlando Pirates addressed rumours linking Monnapule Saleng and Patrick Maswanganyi with clubs outside of Mzansi by denying any deals are on the table.

The Pirates pair have been linked with moves to the Middle East and Europe, respectively, yet the Soweto giants denied any talks have taken place.

Monnapule Saleng and Patrick Maswanganyi have both been linked with overseas exits from Orlando Pirates. Image: Saleng_monnapule_10 and titogram.10/instagram.

Source: Instagram

While the club recently celebrated advancing to the CAF Champions League knockout stage as group winners, Pirates confirmed they have no intentions of selling the star duo.

Orlando Pirates deny rumours linked to talented duo

Pirates addressed the rumours on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to a club statement, Pirates denied reports that a representative of the Middle East made contact with Saleng, who is valued at over R15 million.

The statement read:

"Orlando Pirates Football Club categorically denies ever receiving any offer from a Middle Eastern club for the services of Monnapule Saleng. In addition, the club categorically rejects Maswanganyi's bid as sheer gossip. No such offer has been presented to the club. As a professional organisation, Orlando Pirates Football Club remains committed to conducting our business with integrity and transparency."

The statement also dismissed rumours linked to Maswanganyi after reports suggested the club could receive R40 million for the playmaker.

Maswanganyi has been linked to Portugal, according to the tweet below:

Pirates eye top talent in the January window

While Pirates dismissed the rumours involving Saleng and Masawanganyi, the club is trying to add new faces in the January transfer window.

Since the window opened, PIrates have been linked with several players, such as Oswin Appollis, Fawaaz Basadien and Thabang Matuludi

Orlando Pirates could have new faces in their squad after the January transfer window. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans have questions for Pirates

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to say Pirates need to explain why Saleng has failed to make recent matchday squads.

Lesibana Ramokolo says Pirates need to answer questions about Saleng:

"They should explain the player's absence to avoid these rumours."

Kamow Joseph Victor Ntsileng has a demand:

"We as supporters want Saleng in tomorrow's game, please, Jose."

Dlanga Rhambo Ravaza Mlamuli wants more from Pirates:

"Thanks, but not enough to clear the air."

Nonhlanhla Dube wants Saleng to stay:

"Don't let him go. Saleng is a gem, and we need him in CAF, Nedbank & remaining league games. He always delivers!"

Syrus Twokay is a fan of Saleng:

"Please, don't release Saleng. We need him yooh!!"

