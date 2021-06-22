EFF Solidifies Stance on Name Change of 'Colonial' Residence: #SmutsHasFallen

The University of Cape Town recently made the decision to change the name of one of its student residences

The student residence was named after Jan Smuts, an apartheid leader, and the institution finally decided it was time to get rid of the name

The Economic Freedom Fighters' Student Council reportedly supported the name change and demonstrated outside the campus near the 'res'

On Monday, 21 June, following the decision by the University of Cape Town (UCT) to rename the Smuts Hall student residence, members of the university’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Council reinforced their anti-racism and colonial stance by vandalising the building.

Members of the UCT EFF SC emphasised that by covering a statue of Jan Smuts in plastic bags they raised their discontent under the apartheid leader’s legacy at the university.

Jan Smuts name is a cause for pain, EFF says students were "haunted"

The EFF SC emphasised that the statue of Jan Smuts had "haunted" black students for a long time while entering the decision to rename the student res at the institution.

EFF UCT has shown their stance in support of the name change of Smuts Hall. Image: @EFFSC_UCT

Source: Twitter

EWN reported that the UCT Council approved the removal of the name 'Smuts Hall' from one of its residences and that the change of name was greenlit at a meeting which was held on Saturday. This follows name changes in various parts of the country, including PE becoming Gqeberha.

EFF shares photos of students protesting outside Jan Smuts Hall

