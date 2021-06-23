Cassper Nyovest Gets Recognised by Beyoncé's Foundation BeyGood, Fans Celebrate

Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest is finally being honoured for his hard work and recently received recognition from Beyoncé's foundation

BeyGood took to social media to talk about how brilliant Cassper is and how he's influenced the world with his art

Mzansi social media users are loving the fact that the rapper is gaining some attention for the work he's done in the industry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It looks like Cassper Nyovest is finally getting all the flowers he's been asking for. The Mzansi rapper was honoured by none other than Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's foundation and fans are buzzing about it.

Taking to social media, Beyoncé's foundation, BeyGood, posted a picture of Cassper and captioned it:

"Celebrating the brilliance and creativity of Black Musicians who have influenced the world through their art."

Cassper Nyovest's fans are super excited about the rapper being recognised by BeyGood. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

At first, when fans saw the snap of Cassper posted by BeyGood, they weren't sure if they were seeing things right. However, after doing a double-take, they noticed that it was indeed Cassper in the snap.

Other fans just wanted Cass to see how he's being honoured and started tagging him on the post. Check out the reactions below:

@LenkoeTaylor commented:

"Yes, that's Cassper Nyovest."

@BBBTshabalala said:

"@casspernyovest come see Beyoncé's organization is celebrating you."

@Thnduxolo2 commented:

"@casspernyovest you are being recognized by Beyoncé."

@kinglajava said:

"Wow @casspernyovest you a legend bro, truly inspired."

@BruceSphosethu commented:

"Omg what a time."

@NkosiTsonga said:

"A real chipi this one."

Cassper Nyovest tells fans to be careful with people who offer fake concern

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest warned Mzansi to beware of haters and pretenders. Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned his followers about haters who pose as concerned citizens, describing them as dangerous people.

Cassper has had his fair share of doubters in his more than a decade in the entertainment industry.

"Beware of the haters who disguise themselves as concerned individuals. Dangerous individuals those," said Cassper.

Cassper, the self-proclaimed future billionaire, warned supporters about haters, claiming they may easily pass themselves off as well-intentioned people. These people, according to the star, are a danger to others.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za