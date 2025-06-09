Content creator @cola_pops discovered white mould spots throughout a pie she bought for her child at a popular grocery store, sparking health concerns and anger

The store's bakery manager blamed suppliers for the contaminated food and promised an investigation, but the woman demanded accountability for potential medical expenses

South Africans supported her quest for answers, with many calling for legal action and questioning the store's quality control standards

A woman shared a video showing what she found inside the pies she bought from a local food store.

A mother's shocking discovery of mouldy food has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about food safety standards at major retail stores.

Content creator @cola_pops, who posts regular personal content on her TikTok page, shared a disturbing video on 8th June after finding white mould spots throughout a pie she had just purchased for her child.

The video was captioned:

"🤢Food Lovers Market🤢 Comaro Crossing (by The Glen) Not so fresh pies 🥧 expired rotten and full of mould. Apparently Food Lovers suppliers are to blame. 8/8/25 @Food Lover's Market I'm upset cause my daughter asked for a pie, she ended up eating before me. We usually sit outside the car and eat while it's still warm. She ate some until I sat next to her and smelled something was off."

The situation became even more concerning when the woman realised her daughter had already eaten part of the contaminated pie before the mould was discovered. After noticing a strange smell, they immediately returned to the Food Lovers Market store to demand answers from management.

The bakery manager's response was dismissive, claiming the fault lay with Food Lovers' suppliers rather than taking responsibility for selling contaminated food to customers. The woman persisted in demanding accountability, especially regarding potential medical expenses if her child became ill from eating the mouldy pie.

Eventually, a more senior manager promised to investigate whether the problem was with the supplier or the store's handling procedures. They agreed that the store would be held responsible for any medical bills if the child developed health issues from consuming the contaminated food.

A local woman shared a video showing expired food she had bought at a huge food retail store.

Consumer rights and food safety

According to CGSO South Africa, under South African consumer protection laws, stores are required to sell food that is of good quality, free from defects, and safe for consumption. When contaminated food is sold, retailers can be held liable for damages, including medical expenses, regardless of whether negligence can be proven.

The Consumer Protection Act gives customers the right to claim against suppliers for any harm caused by defective goods, including illness or injury from contaminated food. Economic losses, such as medical bills and lost income, can also be recovered from the responsible retailer.

Food stores are legally obligated to ensure their products meet safety standards, and selling mouldy or expired food violates these requirements. Customers who discover contaminated food should immediately contact their local Environmental Health Officer and seek medical attention if they've consumed any of the product.

SA rallies behind concerned mum

The video resonated with South Africans who shared similar concerns about food quality:

@spliff_siren claimed:

"Food Lovers doesn't sell fresh food 😭 It's all propaganda."

@HOPE was shocked:

"Did she say you must come back when the child is sick?"

@khido compared:

"Honestly, Foodlovers is just like these Pakistani shops, nje."

@lyfie suggested:

"I think we must stop buying there so that all food lovers can close their shops, they are selling rotten stuff to us."

@Get Glamorous by Jessie advised:

"Find a good lawyer, my dear, they should pay you."

