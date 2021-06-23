JMPD Arrests Poor Hawker Trying to Earn a Living, Mayor Geoff Makhubo Responds

City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has responded to social media users' questions following the surfacing of a disturbing viral video

It appears two police officers acted violently towards a desperate hawker trying to make a living on a local street corner

The clip stirred up widespread outrage from social media users who took to the comments section to share their frustrations

A viral video is making the rounds on social media, exposing the heartlessness of two JMPD officers. City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has since responded to the clip and promised to investigate the situation.

Mayor Geoff Makhubo has responded to public backlash against his officers following a video of a street hawker being treated roughly. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A good man intervenes as cops confiscate the desperate woman's merchandise

An unidentified good samaritan caught the whole ordeal on his cellphone camera. It seems a local hawker was only trying to make a living at a busy Joburg intersection before her goods were carelessly confiscated in a police vehicle.

She cries and pleads with the officers, who had many of her goods locked up in their vehicle. Noticing the escalating situation, a nearby onlooker intervenes, appealing to the softer side of each of the cops.

With no luck, the unidentified man reminds the careless cops that they are being filmed and threatens to share the footage on social media.

Asked about the police officers' actions, Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo had this to say:

"Understanding the need to enforce by-laws and it’s importance, we must also invest in supporting the people making a living in a legal and responsible manner. Support to comply and to operate freely. I have asked EconDev to look into this. We must legalise the poor to earn a living"

Social media users are unimpressed by police reactions and the mayor's statement

Mzansi, however, is not having it and many social media users have criticised the brutal manner in which cops handled the situation. Others called for a change of laws completely, disagreeing with a regulation that stops the poor from earning a living.

Check out some of the comments below:

@dramadelinquent said:

"They didn't identify themselves despite being asked more than 10 times!!! So citizens must abide by laws but your JMPD can do what they want??????????"

@blessed_dru said:

"One Karen probably complained and the heartbreaking probability is that she might be working for someone, as you can hear from her pleading."

@JohannesMathol2 said:

"This is predatory behaviour by JMPD. They do it to motorists as well. Always going for easy targets, law-abiding citizens who are trying to earn a living. In New Road they block the road at 6am in the morning while people are trying to get to work. Their priorities are all twisted!"

@bra_sipho said:

"The issue here is not the officers but the by-laws themselves they enforcing.... THEY WERE MEANT TO OPPRESS BLACK PEOPLE. Until they are changed this is still going to happen!!!"

@Thami26222186 said:

"Gibberish!"

More background information on the heartbreaking story

In more on this story, Briefly News previously reported that a video clip of Johannesburg Metro Police officers trying to arrest a woman for not abiding by the municipal by-laws has found its way to the internet. The short video clip was shared online by @KulaniCool and has left Mzansi talking.

It seems the woman was trying to make a living by selling goods next to the road but the police pounced on her and they are being criticised for it.

Many people online believe the police were out to make a quick buck by confiscating her goods. This also comes from the man who is shooting the clip and he tries to engage the two police officers, who are not paying attention.

The man begs the officers to have mercy and leave the woman’s stuff but they proceed with the arrest. The post reads on Twitter:

“By-law enforcement vs Humanity.”

@IamMbulazi said:

“These guys saw someone breaking the law and they did what's expected of them. Stop this double standard people, same people here will be saying that cops are not doing their job, imagine if we can pity all law breakers.”

@NtlabatiThulani said:

“It is either white people are brave or black people are scared of white people. If it was me who took that video I'd be behind bars or my phone would be broken. Kudos to the guy who recorded this.”

@Livoz2 said:

“People are selling drugs out there, they don't arrest them. They go to the poor who are trying to make something good for themselves.”

@Msabathi1 said:

“This sounds very emotional, though I can't get all what the sister is saying, but I can hear she is pleading with the police officials.”

@Thirsty_Sphe said:

“She says she's got six children and she's just trying to make a living and support her kids.”

@Ganglebo2 said:

"This is so heart-breaking to watch."

