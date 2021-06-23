- A lady named Adanna Akobundu finished with flying colours from a Georgian university of medicine

- Adanna said that without God, family, and friends who supported her, achieving the feat would have been impossible

- Messages of congratulations filled her comment section as some wanted to know the language of instruction at the university

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A young lady, Adanna Akobundu, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate her new academic success at Tbilisi Medical Academy in Georgia.

According to her, she emerged as the best graduating student in the medicine and surgery class of 2021. Adanna appreciated God for the help.

The Nigerian lady was massively celebrated online. Photo source: LinkedIn/Adanna Akobundu

Source: UGC

The lady also acknowledged her family and friends who showed her great support, adding that she would not have achieved the feat without them

As a way of celebration, the young Nigerian posted beautiful photos of herself in her graduation gown.

Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to wish her well. As of the time of writing this report, her post has over 2v000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Philip Ayowole said:

"Hearty congratulations Adanna Akobundu. More career success ahead."

Chinenye Igboanugo said:

"Dana, this made my day. Hearty congratulations."

Dabby Nwabueze said:

"Congratulations Adanna."

Alexander Omoniyi Ajayi asked:

"What was the language of Instruction?"

She replied:

"English."

Local fashion designer shares cute snaps of her child

Briefly News popular Nigerian fashion designer and stylist, Luminee, is one celebrity designer who loves to dot on her daughter, Anjola, and it shows in how often she flaunts her on social media.

Luminee undoubtedly shares a tight bond with her little fashionista who appears to be taking in her mother's footsteps.

The fashion designer constantly rocks new designs with little Anjola and fans love to see it.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za