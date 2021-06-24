Big Xhosa Disses 'Podcast and Chill With MacG' Crew in New Song, 'I Hate Me Too'

Big Xhosa has dissed the crew of Podcast and Chill with MacG in his new and currently trending song titled I Hate Me Too

The rapper dragged MacG, Ghost Lady and Sol Phenduka after they recently slammed him for working with iFani on Ikuku Endala

Big Xhosa's fans have shared mixed reactions to the new track with some saying that MacG and his crew never shaded the musician but went after iFani

Big Xhosa has dragged the Podcast and Chill with MacG crew. The rapper is trending on social media after dropping his latest single, I Hate Me Too.

In the new track, the upcoming musician hits back at Mag G and his co-host Sol Phenduka for dissing him during the recent episode of their podcast. MacG and Sol discussed Big Xhosa's new track with iFani. They even said the song was trash.

Big Xhosa has dissed the 'Podcast and Chill With MacG' crew in his new song, 'I Hate Me Too'. Image: @sos_rsa, @macgunleashed

Big Xhosa, who is also known as SOS, took to Twitter on Thursday, 24 June to share that he has dropped a new single. His fans got excited when they listened to the track and heard that it was actually directed at MacG and his crew.

Tweeps flooded the rising star's comment section to share their thoughts on his response to MacG and Sol's views about Ikuku Endala. Check out some of the comments below:

@Luie_Bee said:

"Mac G and Sol talked about Big Xhosa and SOS decides to release a diss track on it… but you said Big Xhosa and SOS are different people (according to you). You are failing your content."

@Prute7 commented:

" 'I don't make music for trust fund babies, I'm from the slums now baby'. Guys is MacG a trust fund baby?"

@SiyoGatyeni wrote:

"If you watch the podcast though you'd see that Sol never went for Big Xhosa but instead he went for iFani. He praised Big Xhosa and SOS. Called him dope etc, but only talked trash about this one song that has iFani. The real target is iFani."

@Ke_Arturo said:

"Next episode of the podcast is gonna be interesting."

@maguga_vuyiseka wrote:

"Nice come back!! You have redeemed yourself ntwana, that song is trash but this one is fire."

@ta_kweila added:

"But @Solphendukaa said SOS is good, you make good music, it's just that thing with ifani was distasteful. It would have been nice if you guys went the opposite direction, and made a good track instead."

MacG's crew drag Big Xhosa for working with iFani

In related news, Briefly News reported that MacG and his crew dragged upcoming rapper Big Xhosa for working with iFani. MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady discussed Big Xhosa's new song featuring iFani during the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG asked his crew if they had heard iFani and Big Xhosa's new track titled Ikuku Endala. MacG also said the video of the song is "terrible". According to SAHipHopMag, Sol replied to his co-host:

"That sh*t is trash bro! That sh*t is trash! Even the title itself is disgusting."

Sol then questioned why Big Xhosa decided to work with iFani. iFani is still trying to revive his rap career after falling off some years ago. Sol said:

"Big Xhosa was onto something. I mean he still is."

