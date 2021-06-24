Thembinkosi Lorch’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has lifted the lid regarding Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch, who is linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

Lorch is said to be unhappy at Pirates and that has fuelled talks that he could join either Sundowns or Chiefs

The Bloemfontein-born player failed to raise his game last season as he only managed three goals in 24 games

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch's agent has addressed the rumours that he could join either Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns. Jazzman Mahlakgane has rubbished the talks, saying Lorch will remain with the Buccaneers.

This comes after massive speculation that the former Chippa United star is unhappy at the Houghton-based side, prompting talks that he is seeking a move away from the club.

According to local media reports, the Bloemfontein-born player’s plight has attracted interest from Amakhosi and the Brazilians.

Mahlakgane addresses rumours linking Lorch with a move from Pirates

Goal reports that the experienced agent vehemently denied the speculation is valid and said that his client is currently on holiday.

“Lorch is currently on holiday and he is not going anywhere. He will still be a Pirates player. I am his manager, if there are interests for him, I should know them and I’m the one who will be negotiating for his deal.

"At the moment, there is nothing for Lorch. He is still contracted to Pirates. I have been getting this question recently and I have made it clear that he is not going anywhere. I can confirm that.”

The 27-year-old was previously linked with a move to French sides, Dijon FC and Toulouse, as well as Belgian clubs such as Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge, but the offers were reportedly turned down by the Buccaneers.

Mahlakgane responds to Lorch’s unhappiness at Pirates

SowetanLIVE also reported that the 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Year is enjoying himself with the 1995 African champions and is going nowhere, according to the agent.

Lorch has struggled to raise his game in the previous 2020/21 DStv Premiership season where he featured in 24 matches out of all competitions and scored three goals plus four assists. Mahlakgane reacts:

“If there is anything, you would have known, those things are not true. Lorch is happy at Pirates and will remain at the club.”

