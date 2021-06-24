DJ Sbu Shares Why He Doesn't Trust Anyone and Just Jump Into Business

Mzansi musician DJ Sbu spoke about why he doesn't trust people easily and the mission of living in Johannesburg

DJ Sbu thinks that some people are out to get you, so you shouldn't be so quick to go into business with them

Mzansi social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the matter and feel the same way about trusting people

DJ Sbu is opening up about why he doesn't trust so easily. Living in Johannesburg and being a celebrity should surely be challenging. DJ Sbu doesn't want anyone to take advantage of him and even gave a word of advice to his fans too.

"I don't easily trust people. That's why I don't easily get into business with people. Johustleburg is full of liars. No matter how sweet & believable they can sound or how suave & professional they can look? I don't trust anyone! Banamanga abantu la ngaphandle. Be wise! Phaphama," he said.

DJ Sbu spoke about why he doesn't just go into business with anyone who asks. Image: @djsbu

Source: Twitter

Mzansi social media users weighed in on DJ Sbu's post

A few people were in agreement with the DJ about his statement. Some feel that it's better safe than sorry, especially in Johannesburg. Check out the reactions below:

@PRODUKT_IVY said:

"I'm gonna be honest bro, I can't trust people. As much as I love money. I just can't do business with anyone because I cannot trust people."

@Officialkarabo7 commented:

"True that I why all friends are people I grew up with, them others are just business associates."

@thatboyompha said:

"Bro that is good advice and lesson grootman.We learn from a legend."

