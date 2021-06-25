Kaizer Chiefs' Khune Dismisses ‘Fake News’, Retirement Rumours Swirling

Kaizer Chiefs' Itumeleng Khune has taken to social media to dismiss rumours that he has plans to retire in the event that his side wins the CAF Champions League

The rumours surfaced on Thursday night, ahead of the Soweto giants' second-leg CAF Champions League clash against Wydad Athletic Club

Khune, last year, stated that he wants to play until the age of 50 after the legendary Egyptian goalkeeper, Essam El-Hadary, called time on a stellar career

Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Itumeleng Khune has quashed rumours that he is willing to retire should Kaizer Chiefs lift the CAF Champions League title.

The Soweto giants face Wydad Athletic Club in a second-leg tie at the FNB Stadium on Saturday and head into the game with a 1-0 aggregate lead after a sensational away victory over the Moroccans on Saturday, 19 June.

On his official Twitter account on Thursday night, Khune responded with the caption "Fake News!!" to a screenshot of what appeared to be a media report purporting that he stands in line to hang up his gloves if Chiefs pull off the incredible in the continental showpiece.

The screenshot read:

"Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is willing to retire from football if Amakhosi win CAF Champions League this season because he has already won everything for Kaizer Chiefs besides the Continental trophy!"

The gloveman, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Sunday, 20 June, last year told a news website that he wants to play until he is 50 after praising then-recently retired Egyptian goalkeeper, Essam El-Hadary, for a sensational career.

Khune revealed his admiration for the Egyptian shot-stopper, who called time on a glittering career between the sticks at the age of 47.

Social media responds in wake of fake Khune retirement rumours

Twitter users responded with a cacophony of comments to Khune's fake retirement rumours tweet. This is some of what they had to say:

Khune shuts down retirement suggestions stating "I'm still young"

Khune ran to his own defence after a Twitter user reportedly said he should retire and focus on raising baby Amogelang, Briefly News reported in October last year.

@Justicecisco4 then tweeted at Khune saying that he was being insulted by the soccer legend's fans. @Justicecisco4 explained that he did not mean what he said in a bad way and thanked Itu for not taking it to heart.

Khune, meanwhile, blatantly ignored the majority of @Justicecisco4's tweets, instead, electing to focus on the part about retirement.

"I’m still young to even think about retirement sir," Khune simply stated.

