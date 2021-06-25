Social media users couldn't believe their eyes after seeing firemen using cans to refill their water truck to quench a fire

A video of the incident was shared on social media and people are wondering where the country got it wrong

In the video, onlookers could be heard expressing shock that firemen were using cans to refill their water truck during an outbreak

There was a fire incident and the fire service was available to save the situation, but the truck was, however, empty.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, onlookers could be heard expressing shock that firemen were refilling their truck with jerrycans when they ought to be quenching the fire already.

Firemen could be seen using jerrycans to refill their water truck. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Briefly News could not ascertain the exact location of the incident.

@official_alhajiwhitey said:

"Who we offended in this country, have mercy God, we need mercy."

@austinsheskey commented:

"The issue with this country is that, everything is Federal Government, see that one shouting Buhari. Don't you have a governor?"

@topman_tech wrote:

"Just imagine. This country na wa."

@dallas617 said:

"Nothing is working in that country. Nothing!!!"

@realsammywurlld

"I no know where my great grandfather dey when them dey ship blacks go different countries… at least I for dey France, UK or US by now."

Reports state UCT fire was started intentionally, suspicious vehicle spotted

In more recent news about another serious fire incident, an investigation into the wildfire at Table Mountain National Park in April shows that it was not caused by natural causes but was started intentionally.

The City of Cape Town and SANParks released a statement that indicated the fire was actually arson, according to eNCA.

An investigator from Enviro Wildfire Services, Rob Erasmus, says that a white car was spotted two minutes before the fire was reported. It is believed that the fire was started by the people who were in the car. Since the investigation is ongoing, the public will not be receiving more information at this stage.

“We managed to study the CCTV footage in the area and determined that before the fire started, a vehicle was seen on the shoulder of the road, driving very slowly, and a few minutes later, the fire was started. We believe the fire was started by human intent,” said Erasmus in a quote from News24.

