NPA and Hawks to Investigate and Prosecute Apartheid Era Crimes

The National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks have announced that they will be prosecuting individuals for apartheid era-related crimes

The NPA will be hiring experienced former prosecutors to handle the cases against apartheid era criminals

The Hawks has also pledged to re-enlist former police officers with a wealth of experience in investigations to assist in these cases

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks say they have created a dedicated and sustainable strategy to investigate and prosecute individuals who commented atrocious crimes during the apartheid era.

The National Prosecution Authority and the Hawks have put in place specialised units tasked with investigating and prosecuting apartheid-era crimes. Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This announcement comes on the 36th anniversary of the Craddock 4 murders. According to News24, Nomonde Calata, the widow of murdered Cradock 4 teacher Fort Calata, has prayed the same prayer for almost three decades. She has been praying to find out who murdered her husband before she dies.

Decades later, law enforcement agencies are on a mission to bring those who committed crimes to justice.

According to TimesLIVE, the NPA says it is in the midst of forming a specialised unit to handle these cases exclusively. The NPA will also be appointing former experienced prosecutors to offices that may require more capacity.

The announcement was made by the Hawks and the NPA on Sunday following the Supreme Court of Appeal's dismissal of Joao Rodrigues's application for a permanent stay of prosecution in the case where he is charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in October 1971.

Rodrigues was a sergeant in the police security division during apartheid. He had requested a permanent stay of prosecution, stating that too much time had passed for him to be charged with Timol's murder.

The NPA and the Hawks said the SCA decision will allow them to continue forward with prosecuting Rodrigues and other apartheid-era criminals in cases where there was adequate evidence.

The NPA stated that with the support of the national office, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has transferred apartheid-era cases to the relevant directors of public prosecutions (DPPs) in the areas where the crimes were committed.

The Hawks will also re-enlist a number of former police officers with extensive experience in the detective field.

