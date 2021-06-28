Thuso Mbedu lets Bonang Matheba know what a birthday Queen she is

- Thuso Mbedu could not get over how beautiful Bonang Matheba looked on her birthday, so she took to social media to let her know

- Commenting on Bonang’s birthday post, in which she shared some breath-taking photos of herself, Thuso wished her a happy birthday and many blessed moments ahead

- Bonang was pleasantly surprised by Thuso’s comment and responded, letting her know how grateful she is for the wishes

It was Bonang Matheba’s birthday and Thuso Mbedu took the time to wish her gurl, letting her know just how special she is.

Commenting on Queen B’s lush birthday post after taking a minute to breathe, Thuso let Bonang know how gorgeous she is and showered her with birthday blessings.

Thuso Mbedu was blown away by the heat Bonang Matheba was serving on her birthday, and she let her know it. Image: @thusombedu and @bonang.

Thuso lets Bonang know what a Queen she is on her birthday

“It’s tew much!!!!!! Hope it was an amaaaaaazing birthday. Light and blessings for your next chapter!”

Bonang responds to Thuso’s sweet birthday wish with gratitude

Seeing the comment, Bonang was filled with love and thanked Thuso for the heartwarming message. She is such a doll!

“Thank you so much Thuso!!”

Bonang celebrates her epic 34th birthday in the Big Apple

Briefly New previously reported that Bonang Matheba posted a set of stunning snaps to celebrate her 34th birthday, which she is celebrating in her new home city of New York.

South Africans joined in on the celebrations and wished her all the best on the special day. Fans couldn't get over how stunning she looked in her green dress. She also went live to celebrate her birthday and social media users had a lot of love to send her way on multiple platforms.

Bonang makes it known that she has a man and he is perfect

It was also reported that Bonang Matheba took to social media with a post that has people believing she's baed-up. Bonang is one Queen who likes to keep her love life on the DL.

Taking to social media, Bonang suggested that her Prince Charming had officially ridden in on his stallion and swept her off of her Luis Vuittons. It was the heart-faced emoji for us.

“...he finally found me!!”

